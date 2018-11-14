Police hunt for gunman accused of killing woman, security guard at Detroit senior home

James Fleming is wanted in connection to a double fatal shooting Nov. 13, 2018 at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are still searching for a convicted sex offender and lifelong criminal accused of fatally shooting a security guard and an innocent bystander at a senior living center.

Police said James Fleming is armed and dangerous.

Officials were called around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to Phillip Sims Senior Housing on Dickerson Avenue near Jefferson Avenue.

The original call went to the Detroit Fire Department after a woman pulled the fire alarm while escaping violent sexual advances from Fleming, officials said.

Police said Fleming was angry and went to his van to grab a .38-caliber handgun. Detroit police Chief James Craig said Fleming started shooting at the first people he saw, even though they weren't involved.

James Fleming is wanted by Detroit police. (WDIV)

"He literally fired shots at the security guard," Craig said. "He then -- a short distance away there was a lone female -- he fired shots at her, and we believe he may have fired as many as 10 shots."

Fleming, 69, is not easy to miss, police said. He's 6 feet, 7 inches tall and very thin. He had gray hair and was wearing all black clothing.

Police believe Fleming is driving a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Tennessee license plate No. 2E58YO.

Fleming recently finished a 20-year prison sentence for criminal sexual assault. He's believed to be carrying the pistol used in the double shooting.

The security guard has been identified as Kenneth Hall, 50, who was working his first night on the job, police said.

The woman has been identified as Bernice Clark, 66, of Detroit. She was the mother of a Detroit police officer.

Bernice Clark (WDIV)

Police said Clark was shot in the head even though she didn't know what was going on.

Clark's daughter, Whoopie Johnson, had a message for Fleming.

"My daughter is her grandbaby, my baby," Johnson said. "We miss her so much. Turn yourself in because this is not right."

Craig asked the public to be on the lookout for Fleming, who might be injured.

"During the attack and sex assault there may have been a struggle over a knife," Craig said. "So he may have physical injuries on his person."

"You have no heart," Johnson said of Fleming. "You were heartless."

Anyone who sees Fleming should call 911. Do not approach him.

