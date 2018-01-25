Detroit police officer Glenn Doss in critical condition after being shot in head

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night on the city's east side.

Officer Glenn Doss, 25, was shot in his head when a gunman opened fire on Detroit police in the 5500 block of McDougall Street near East Kirby Street.

It all started about 10:40 p.m. when a man called police to say he assaulted his wife, and another woman called to say her father might have fired gunshots.

When the officers arrived, they saw a 43-year-old man standing outside a home with a weapon. Police said he took a stance and fired a shots at the police squad cars. The officer who was shot was still inside his squad car. He was shot two times. Another Detroit police squad car was hit by bullets, too, but no other officers were shot.

The gunman was barricaded inside the home until officers threw tear gas into the home. He tried to escape but was captured.

Officer has 9-month-old son

Doss has been on the force for about two years. He has a 9-month-old son. His father also was a Detroit police officer.

"It's somber, we've had too many losses in our department. We've had too many injured officers," said Asst. Detroit Police Chief Arnold Williams. "It's hard. It's a hard job and we're doing it for the community. Sometimes people lose that perspective."

Family say suspect has mental illness

Police said they do have some history with the 43-year-old suspect. He has an assault charge on his record.

His family said he has a history of mental illness. However, Detroit police said they have no medical documentation of mental illness.

