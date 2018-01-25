Detroit police officer shot by barricaded gunman on city's east side

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was shot Wednesday by a barricaded gunman on the city's east side.
The officer was shot when he responded to a call for service at one of the houses in the area. He was taken to a Detroit hospital in critical condition.
Detroit police officers and MSP troopers responded to the city's east side after an officer was shot. (WDIV)
Police said the shooting suspect is barricaded inside a nearby house. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near McDougall and East Kirby streets, which is south of I-94 and East Grand Boulevard.
Officers from across the city and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene.
