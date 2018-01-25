Detroit police officer shot by barricaded gunman on city's east side

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was shot Wednesday by a barricaded gunman on the city's east side.

The officer was shot when he responded to a call for service at one of the houses in the area. He was taken to a Detroit hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting suspect is barricaded inside a nearby house. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near McDougall and East Kirby streets, which is south of I-94 and East Grand Boulevard.

Officers from across the city and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene.

