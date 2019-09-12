Detroit police say house where man, woman fatally shot was ransacked

DETROIT - Detroit police said a house on the west side where two people were found dead Thursday was ransacked.

Someone found the bodies of a man and a woman in the 15000 block of Sorrento Street, just west of the John C. Lodge Freeway, while checking on them about 12:30 p.m.

Police said the victims were shot multiple time.

Officers said there doesn't appear to be signs of forced entry. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.