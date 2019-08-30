Detroit police say innocent man was killed by gunfire between rival gangs

DETROIT - Detroit police say an innocent man was killed Thursday when he walked out of a gas station.

According to police, the 46-year-old victim was walking out of a gas station on Fort Street, near the Marathon Detroit Refinery, about 11:30 p.m. when he was shot multiple times.

See surveillance video below.

Someone with an AK-47-type weapon fired about 40 rounds within seconds, police said. Officials said the man was caught in the middle of a dispute between rival gangs.

"It's bad enough to go there to settle a dispute," Assistant Police Chief David LeValley said, "But to go there and fire indiscriminately is just horrible."

Police said a white Dodge Caravan with three to four people inside followed a black 2010 Ford Taurus into the parking lot. Someone in the Caravan started firing at the Taurus, hitting the innocent victim.

The driver of the Taurus fled in an unknown direction. Police say the driver of the Caravan was seen driving north on I-75. All of the people in the Caravan were wearing masks and armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.