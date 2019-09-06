Detroit police search for man wanted in CVS robbery on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a CVS robbery on the city's east side.

Police said the man walked into the CVS in the 10600 block of Gratiot Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Aug. 23.

He appeared to be talking on the phone, officials said. When he reached the register, he demanded money from the cashier, according to authorities.

You can see the surveillance footage above.

The cashier put money in a CVS bag, police said. The man fled on foot, officials said.

Authorities said it's unclear if the man had a weapon, but he had his hand in his pocket, appearing to have one.

There were no injuries reported.

The man is described as having a dark complexion. He was in his late 30s or early 40s and was wearing a gray baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was carrying a black bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

