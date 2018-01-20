News

Detroit police search for missing woman, 32, with mental illness

Erica Hayes last seen Wednesday afternoon, police say

Erica Hayes (photo courtesy of the Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 32-year-old woman with a mental illness.

Police said Erica Hayes was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Hayes was attending church in the 20000 block of West Seven Mile Road. Police said she stepped outside to have a cigarette and never returned.

Hayes is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness, police said.

Hayes is described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with two French braids parted in the middle. Police said she also has a tattoo across her back and a tattoo of a tiger on her left breast.

Hayes was last seen wearing a yellow hat, light pink leather jacket, faded blue jeans, tall black laced leather boots, purple mittens and was carrying a tan vinyl purse, police said.

Anyone who has seen Hayes or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

