Detroit police search for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery

DETROIT - Police are searching for the suspect involved in a Family Dollar Store robbery on Saturday around 9:50 p.m. on the 10000 block of Gratiot Avenue.

According to police, the suspect initially entered the business and then left. The suspect then returned shortly after, walked behind the cashier, a 38-year-old woman, and pulled a gun and pointed the weapon at the victim.

The suspect demanded the victim open the drop box. The victim complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect then ran out of the front door.

The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with medium-length dreadlocks in his hair and a light complexion, wearing black jeans, black coat and white shoes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.