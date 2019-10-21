Detroit police searching for man wanted in connection with shooting

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 6 in the area of Joy and Piedmont.

Police say the man was involved in a "shots fired incident" on the street. No one was injured. The man has been described as black, about 17 to 25 years old, slim, with a medium brown complexion and short dreads below the ear.

He was last seen wearing a red zippered jacket with white stripes down the front, jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

