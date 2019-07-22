Detroit police searching for person of interest after shooting on city's west side

On Sunday, police said the person of interest, who was driving a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge Caliber, or Monte Carlo was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are working to identify a person of interest who may have information on a shooting that took place in the 13000 block of Washburn Street on the west side of Detroit at 12:26 a.m. Sunday.

It is unknown at this time who fired the shots, however the person of interest may have information that can help. No photos or videos are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

