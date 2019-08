Police said the shooter walked up to the driveway and started firing shots. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a 27-year-old man injured in the 20000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit.

Police said the shooter walked up to a driveway in the area and started firing shots. The shooter continued firing shots while driving away from the area. Officals say the victim is in stable condition.

If you have any information call 800-SPEAK-UP.

