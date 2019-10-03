Detroit police seek 2nd suspect, 3 persons of interest after shootout at gas station

Three persons of interest and two suspects were involved in a Detroit gas station shootout on Sept. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a second suspect and three persons of interest after a shootout involving five people happened at a gas station.

A man and a woman walked out of a gas station store around 4 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 10000 block of Fenkell Avenue on Detroit's west side, officials said.

Mekhi Evans, 20,approached them, pulled out a gun and fired shots in their direction, according to authorities.

A second shooter got out of a gray Pontiac and returned fire, striking Evans multiple times, police said. No information about his injuries was provided, but they were not fatal, police said.

Here is surveillance video of the shooting:

The man and woman from the gas station got into the Pontiac and fled with the second shooter, officials said.

Evans and another man got into a silver pickup truck and fled, police said. The pickup truck had been stolen out of Livonia, according to authorities.

A warrant for Evans was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, officials said.

Detroit police are searching for the second shooter and the three other people involved.

The second shooter is a man in his 20s with a fair complexion, and he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The man and woman who walked out of the gas station and the man who drove away with Evans are considered persons of interest.

Three persons of interest and a suspect in a Detroit gas station shooting on Sept. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Officials said the man who walked out of the gas station was in his mid-20s with a fair complexion and a ponytail. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and blue shoes, police said.

The woman was in her mid-20s with a fair complexion and long dreads, and was wearing a red dress, officials said.

Authorities said the man who drove away with Evans is in his mid-20s with a dark complexion and was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.