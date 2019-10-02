Detroit police seek driver who hit patrol car with Camaro, fled scene

Detroit police say the driver of this Camaro hit a patrol car Oct. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that hit a patrol car multiple times when officers tried to question its occupants Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the Camaro put the car in reverse and hit the patrol car at 3:55 p.m. in the 19900 block of Oakfield Avenue. The driver then did a U-turn and sideswiped the patrol car.

Detroit police are looking for the driver of this Camaro. (WDIV)

The patrol car was minimally damaged and no officers were injured.

The Camaro is blue with white stripes on the hood and trunk. It has two air vents on the hood and a temporary sticker on the back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

