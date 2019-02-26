Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver who killed 34-year-old man walking in street

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 34-year-old man who was walking in the street on the city's east side.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Morang Avenue.

The man was walking in the middle of the street when he was struck by a driver in a red vehicle, police said. The vehicle was traveling south on Morang Avenue from Seven Mile Road at a high speed, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the video above is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

