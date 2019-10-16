Detroit police seek man who broke into home through bathroom window

Detroit police are looking for a man who broke into a home Oct. 2, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A surveillance camera caught a man breaking into a Detroit home Oct. 2.

Watch the surveillance video below.

Police said the man entered the home in the 21100 block of Moross Road through a bathroom window while the homeowner was gone about 1:20 p.m.

He took items from the home and fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Detective Unit by calling 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

