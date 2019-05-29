Detroit police seek man who stole cosmetics during break-in at west side store

Detroit police said this man stole a large amount of cosmetics from a west side business. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said a man broke into a Detroit business and stole a large amount of cosmetics.

The owner of the shop in the 18000 block of Wyoming Avenue noticed the morning of May 16 that her shop had been burglarized.

Police said the thief entered the store from the front door and left out the back door.

The man is described as black with a light complexion. He has a medium build and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded pullover sweatshirt, jeans and black running shoes with a blue trim.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

