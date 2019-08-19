Detroit police seek man who stole woman's purse after following her to car

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who stole a woman's purse after following her to her car Monday.

Police said the man followed the woman when she left a business in the 8500 block of Woodward Avenue about 2 p.m.

When she got in her car, the man held her door open and demanded money before taking her purse of the passenger seat. There was a struggle between the victim and man before the man fled east on Hague Street on foot, police said.

Police said the man is black and had his hair in dreadlocks. He is about 30 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

