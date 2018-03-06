Detroit police seek missing 38-year-old woman

DETROIT - Officials with the Detroit Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 38-year-old woman with mental illness.

Katrina Parker was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 20 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 12000 block of Drew Court.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. She is in good physical condition.

Anyone who has seen Katrina Parker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.

