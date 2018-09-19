Detroit police seek suspected serial rapist

Detroit police have released this sketch of the suspect wanted in connection to cases of criminal sexual conduct.

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an unknown man wanted in connection with three criminal sexual conduct incidents and one attempted sexual assault on the city’s west side.

On Sept. 10 around 1:34 a.m., a 22-year-old female victim picked up the suspect who she recently met at a gas station.

Shortly after he entered her vehicle, he physically assaulted her then demanded that she drive to another location.

In an attempt to get the suspect out of her car, the victim crashed her vehicle into a parked car near the Southfield Freeway Service Drive and Lyndon Street. As a result, the suspect fled on foot from the location.

Investigators believe this suspect is also connected to at least three criminal sexual conduct incidents that occurred on the city’s west side March 29, July 15, and Aug. 30 of this year.

The ages of the victims are 22, 25 and 28, and at least two of them had contact with the suspect on a social media dating site.

The suspect is described as a black man between 26 to 30, 5 feet six inches, 150 pounds, medium brown complexion, dark brown eyes, medium build with no mustache and a black beard, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with a black mesh half face mask.

If anyone has seen this individual, call Detroit police at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

