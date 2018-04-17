Detroit police seek vehicle in connection with nonfatal shooting on east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting on the city's east side.

Police said three people were inside a white SUV traveling south on Schoenherr Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 1. When the SUV turned right onto Lappin Street, a burgundy sedan pulled along the driver's side.

Someone fired shots at the SUV from inside the sedan before it drove away west on Lappin Street, police said.

Officials are searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

The vehicle police are looking for can be seen in the video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.