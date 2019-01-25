Detroit police: Shots fired at officers on east side; 2 in custody

DETROIT - Police say two men are in custody after they opened fire on officers early Friday morning on Detroit's east side.
Officials say the officers were in the area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway conducting an investigation for criminal activity about 2:15 a.m. when shots rang out.
When officers returned fire the suspects fled the area on foot, but surrendered a short time later and were taken into custody.
A weapon was recovered during the arrest, according to police.
No injuries have been reported.
