News

Detroit police: Shots fired at officers on east side; 2 in custody

By Ben Macioce - Associate Producer

DETROIT - Police say two men are in custody after they opened fire on officers early Friday morning on Detroit's east side.

Officials say the officers were in the area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway conducting an investigation for criminal activity about 2:15 a.m. when shots rang out. 

When officers returned fire the suspects fled the area on foot, but surrendered a short time later and were taken into custody. 

A weapon was recovered during the arrest, according to police. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.