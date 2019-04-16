Detroit Public Schools teacher on leave amid accusations of improper misconduct with students

DETROIT - A Detroit teacher is on leave amid allegations of misconduct.

A grandparent of two boys who attend Bagley Elementary School on the city's west side alleges the teacher has been having inappropriate conduct with students outside of school.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District did not offer details about why the teacher was placed on leave, but it did release a statement regarding the allegations, saying, "It was made aware of allegations of misconduct involving an employee at Bagley K-8 late Monday afternoon. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the matter is currently under investigation"

Watch the video above for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.