Detroit Public Schools to begin closing for Eid-al-Fitr holiday

The Detroit Public School district follows the New York city schools in making the move to close schools on Eid-Al-Fitr.

DETROIT - In 2020, Detroit Public Schools will begin closing for Eid-al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In April, the Detroit Board of Education voted to include the observance of Eid-al-Fitr in the school calendar.

Many people are pushing to get school districts in Metro Detroit with large Muslim student populations, including Dearborn Public Schools, Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck Public Schools, to also close on Eid-al-Fitr.

Muslim students are often forced to miss school in order to celebrate the Islamic holiday.

In 2016, New York City schools officially closed on the Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, another holy Islamic holiday.

The Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan started Sunday. During the monthlong observance of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Eid Al-Fitr will begin in the evening of June 3, and end the evening of June 4.

