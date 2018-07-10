Detroit ranked as the worst big city in US for driving

DETROIT - Driving in Detroit is apparently bad, really bad.

A new survey from WalletHub ranked the Motor City dead last on a list of driving in 100 cities.

The list analyzed 10 factors, including driver-friendliness, average gas prices, average annual hours of traffic delays and the availability of auto repair shops. Detroit's safety rank was low, with a rating of 99 out of 100. The traffic and infrastructure scores were also low, with ratings of 94 out of 100.

Detroit was ranked high for access to vehicles and the number of repair shops.

While the rankings weren't based on roads alone, Susan Hiltz with AAA said Detroit's rating wasn't a surprise.

"We [AAA] did our own survey. It echoes a lot of the same things. Our roads are crumbling," she said.

