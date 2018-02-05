Detroit rapper shot, robbed in Warren after winning rap battle, police say

WARREN, Mich. - An up-and-coming Detroit rapper is in the hospital Monday after being shot over the weekend.

Police confirmed the rapper, Phillip Glen-Earl Peaks, who goes by the name "Peezy," was robbed and shot after winning a rap battle in Detroit.

Officials said Peezy was shot multiple times in Warren after winning a rap battle on Detroit's west side. He is still in the hospital.

Police said the rapper won more than $2,000 in a rap battle and was robbed shortly after. He was driving and pulled into a Citgo gas station around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When his friend walked into the store, someone approached Peezy from the passenger's side and started shooting.

"It can't be Detroit vs. Detroit," Detroit DJ Dr. Darrius said. "It's got to be Detroit vs. everybody."

Dr. Darrius has been a DJ in Detroit for more than 20 years and is a regular on WJLB and Channel 95.5. He said Peezy's music resonates with fans.

"He's really passionate about what he's doing with his music," Darrius said.

Peezy, who is also a father, was shot multiple times in the arm and torso.

"Detroit, we've got to stop the violence out here, man," Dr. Darrius said. "We've got a lot of positivity, a lot of labels that are looking at us right now. They're going to stop looking at us if we keep this going."

Dr. Darrius said something needs to change after at least half a dozen up-and-coming Detroit artists have been shot or killed in the last few years.

"Is it living up to what's in your lyrics and your raps or is it guys just hating?" Dr. Darrius asked. "You just never know."

Officials said Peezy is in stable condition and cooperating with the investigation.

Peezy was indicted in 2016 as part of a federal investigation into gang-related racketeering and murder charges. That case is still ongoing.

Police are looking for a white or silver Chrysler 300 in connection with the shooting.

You can watch Priya Mann's full story in the video posted above.

