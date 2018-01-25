Detroit's historic Leland Hotel to get $120 million renovation

DETROIT - An iconic downtown building is set to get a nine-figure makeover. A $120 million project will transform the 22-story Leland Hotel at the corner of Cass and Bagley avenues.

"We’re going to have complete renovation with apartments and retail space throughout the building, with a parking garage," Leland Building's Julie Martin said.

Martin says it’s just the beginning of a renovation that is needed.

"I think it’ll change the whole area, right now we’re kind of looked on as a lower building. I think this will change the whole outlook of the area," Martin said.

According to Rockford Construction, the renovations include more than 300 apartments, retail space and a parking deck.

Construction is expected to start in September and will be finished in spring 2020.

The Leland Hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 20, 2005.

