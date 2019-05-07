Detroit suing after LED streetlights with 10-year warranty begin burning out in 3 years

DETROIT - New streetlights in Detroit are already burning out, making for what will be a costly fix.

An estimated 20,000 new LED were installed about three years ago. They were warrantied for 10 years, but the bulbs are already yellowing and burning out.

"If you have a spread like this it gradually gets narrower and the light over time becomes weaker and weaker," said Beau Taylor, Detroit lighting chief.

The city is suing California-based Leotek in an attempt to force the bulb manufacturer to fix the problem.

Detroit said the company hasn't been talking with the city since it found out about the problem. The same lights are also causing issues in Texas and California.

