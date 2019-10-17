Detroit teen shot, robbed during attempt to buy shoes

DETROIT - A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday night while trying to buy shoes.

According to authorities, the victim said he made a deal with someone on social media to meet up at about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Montrose Street to buy shoes. He told police that during the exchange, two men approached his car from both sides. One of the men produced a weapon and demanded the victim's cash. After the victim gave the man his money, the gunman tried to get into the victim's car, but the victim sped away. The victim said the man fired shots at him, striking him as he drove away.

The two men fled on foot. The victim drove home and his mother drove him to a hospital.

One man was described as being about 18 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The other man was described as being about the same age and height.

The victim is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

