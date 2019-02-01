Detroit Water and Sewerage Department dealing with more than 50 water main breaks

DETROIT - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department director Gary Brown said crews are dealing with more than 50 water main breaks as of Friday.

Watch Shawn Ley's report above.

Most of the water main lines that are broken are 7 to 8-inch lines. During the Detroit auto show a 42-inch line gave way, knocking out water to downtown Detroit.

But the situation could worsen in the next 72 hours as temperatures rapidly change.

The key for the DWSD is to make sure staff and equipment are ready to go.

"All hands on deck," Brown said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.