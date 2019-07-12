Detroit woman accused of killing 2 in crash while fleeing driver of previous crash

DETROIT - A Detroit woman is accused of killing a man and a woman in a crash while fleeing from a driver who crashed into her because she made an improper turn, according to authorities.

Markia Kyndel Pitts, 22, was driving a white sedan at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Outer Drive, police said.

While she was making an improper turn, she was struck by a black sedan being driven by a woman, according to officials.

Pitts failed to stop at the crash scene, so the black sedan followed her and tried to signal for her to pull over, police said.

Pitts drove to Franklin and Chalmers streets, disregarded a stop sign at high speed and crashed into a blue sedan, officials said.

The blue sedan was being driven by a 34-year-old man, police said. A 31-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat and a man was in the back passenger seat, according to authorities. All three occupants of the car were Detroit residents.

Medical officials were called to the scene and took all three victims to a nearby hospital. Police said the 34-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man who had been in the back seat survived, but he has serious injuries, police said.

Pitts is charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death, one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and one count of failure to stop at the scene of a property damage accident.

She is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon at 36th District Court in Detroit.

