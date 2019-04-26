Detroit woman could face charges after shooting man who attempted to steal her car

DETROIT - A 61-year-old woman shot a man who was trying to steal her car Friday morning on the city's west side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shoots man attempting to steal her car on Detroit's west side

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Coyle Street just before 2:30 a.m. The woman told police she heard some noises outside her house and, when she went to look, she found a 49-year-old man attempting to steal her car.

Former Detroit Police Lt. Tom Berry told Local 4 there's a bit of a gray zone in the case since the woman was not a Concealed Pistol License holder and it's not legal to shoot someone for stealing property. You're allowed to defend yourself with force if you think you could be hurt or killed.

"If she felt in fear of her life, she has the right to use whatever force is necessary," Berry said.

Michigan has a "stand your ground" law that allows residents to protect themselves and their property, but the incident has to take place on the person's property. The 49-year-old man was shot on a public street and therefore the "stand your ground" law might not apply.

"Property is replaceable," Berry said. "Your life is not."

In the event of a crime, police encourage residents to not confront the suspect and to call police.

The 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have questioned the homeowner and plan to forward this case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.