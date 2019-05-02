Detroit woman shoots man armed with knife after he tries to get her out of home

DETROIT - Detroit police said a woman shot a man armed with a knife Wednesday evening after he was banging on her door and trying to get her out of her home.

According to police, the man, 49, was banging on the door of the home in the 15000 block of Prevost Street just after 6 p.m. When he pulled out a knife, the 54-year-old woman grabbed a shotgun from the house.

Police said the man saw the gun and tried to run away, but the woman shot at him from the front porch.

The man is in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.