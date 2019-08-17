Detroit Youth Choir puts national spotlight on city, makes its way to America's Got Talent finals

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir's recent performance on America's Got Talent put the city in the national spotlight.

DYC's soaring performances on America's Got Talent showed the hard work young Detroiters have been putting in behind the scenes.

The group's performances are what paved its way to the show's upcoming finals, and caught the attention of Flint native Terry Crews, host of the show.

Detroit Youth Choir director Anthony White stopped by Local 4 News on Saturday morning to talk about what is next for the group as it prepares to head back to Los Angeles for another performance on the show.

Only this time around, the performance will be live. You can watch the Detroit Youth Choir's upcoming performance on Local 4 News on Aug. 27.

Four members of the Detroit Youth Choir stopped by Local 4 Saturday and shared a story about the show's golden buzzer.

Detroit Youth Choir Director Anthony White shared a funny story from the group’s knockout performance in July. He didn’t know what the golden buzzer was at the time, but does now.

Detroit Youth Choir Director Anthony White talks about what is next for the group.



