Detroit Youth Choir to perform at halftime of Detroit Lions home opener

The Detroit Youth Choir gained national attention when they got a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" and brought Michigan native and host Terry Crews to tears.

Monday, the Detroit Lions announced that the choir would be performing at halftime of the home opener on Sept. 15. The Lions will be playing against the Chargers.

"The Detroit Youth choir is a community-based choir. We have a lot of inner city kids. Some of them have bad home situations or they can be in the streets, there's violence. We give them something positive to come and be a part of," said Anthony T. White, choir director. "We can take that little bit of talent and pour some water on it and grow it."

We are thrilled to announce that @dycofficial will perform at halftime of the home opener on 9/15 vs. Chargers.



Limited tickets still available:

