Detroit Zoo partners with DTE Energy, takes step toward 100% renewable energy goal

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Many go to the Detroit Zoo to enjoy the outdoors and observe the animals, but what they might not see is the zoo's initiative behind the scenes to promote renewable energy.

The Detroit Zoological Society is taking a major step toward a 100 percent renewable energy goal.

"We are not aware of other zoos currently being powered by all-sustainable power but this is a mission of all accredited zoos, so they'll be paying attention to what we're doing here," Scott Carter, with the Detroit Zoological Society, said.

The zoo is joining DTE Energy's My-Green Power Program and will start getting renewable energy from wind starting next year.

The zoo already uses food waste and animal waste as power sources. The goal is to reduce the zoo's carbon footprint, something many zoo guests are on board with.

The Detroit Zoo is hoping to continue to lead the way in finding renewable energy sources to help the environment.

