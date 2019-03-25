Detroit's Big Sean opens up about therapy, struggles with anxiety, depression

Big Sean posted a few videos on Instagram last night where he revealed he recently sought therapy to address struggles with depression and anxiety.

The Detroit artist, who turned 31 this week, said he felt lost last year.

"I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why," he said on Instagram. "I just felt lost - and I don't know how I got there."

"So what I did was I stepped back from everything I was doing," he continued. "Everything I had going on, because somewhere in the middle of it, dawg I just felt lost. I didn't know how I got there. I been meditating since I was seventeen years old, that helps with anxiety, depression, all them things. It wasn't doing it all the way for this, so I knew this required some special attention."

"The deal was, I started therapy," he said. "I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people. They made me realize one thing I was missing in my life, and the one thing I was missing was clarity. Clarity about who was around me, what I was doing."

"Even the music, which was my happiness, my joy, always an escape for me, that was starting to feel like a burden," he said. "Starting to feel like a job. The relationships around me, the people I was growing up with, I had a lot of toxic relationships around me. Even the relationship with my mom. I was getting to a point where we wasn't talking like that. It was weird, because that had never been like that with me and her. I realized it had all started with me, and I had to analyze myself, I couldn't point the finger at anybody else. I had to point it at myself, and nurture the relationships that were important to me. But most importantly, nurture the relationship with myself."

"Then I started getting back to making the music, and having fun, started nurturing those relationships that were important to me," he continued. "Putting time into that unconditional love. Conditional love is cool, the money and instant gratification, but the foundation on which you stand on is the unconditional love. Hey man, put the energy back into yourself, be clear about what you want to do, how you want to do it. Just know that it all translates to happiness. It feels good to be back at a higher level."

