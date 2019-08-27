Detroit's Cobo Center gets new name: TCF Center

DETROIT - The Cobo Center has a new name. The iconic building will now be known as the TCF Center.

Leaders from TCF Bank, along with local officials, held a news conference Tuesday morning to officially unveil the new name for Cobo Center.

The building has hosted many famous moments, including presidents speaking, and the auto show, but the name on the building became a problem. Mayor Albert Cobo's policies have come under criticism for racism. Now, the building has a new name.

Gary Torgow is chairman of TCF Bank and is building a downtown headquarters and doing business in the city.

"Today, a name from the past comes down from the walls and we proudly and honorably replace it with a name that stands for community and inclusion and a powerful future for everyone associated," Torgow said.

To many who remember Cobo, this is a historic day and a major shift for the city. NAACP President Wendell Anthony called it a big moment.

