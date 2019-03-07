Detroit's Masonic Temple to get $2M renovation under new deal with AEG Presents

Detroit's historic Masonic Temple is getting a face lift.

AEG Presents announced Thursday an exclusive operating and booking agreement for the Masonic Temple Theatre and Cathedral Theatre.

AEG said the agreement provides support to help The Masonic Temple "stay true to its established culture while continuing to drive growth and innovation that will expand the venue’s presence in the market."

In addition to its operating commitment, AEG Presents has earmarked $2,000,000 in restoration and renovations to be spent in the first two years of the partnership.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the Masonic Temple and their incredible theatres which continue to play an important role in Detroit’s live music scene. Our financial investment will enable us to restore some of the Temple’s most historic features and allow us to upgrade elements such as the sound and lighting systems to further improve the experience for our guests," said Rick Mueller, AEG North America President.

A renowned venue in Detroit and approaching 100 years old, the building is the largest Masonic Temple in the world with over 1,000 rooms including three theaters (one was never completed, but is sometimes used by film-production crews), a Shrine building, the Chapel, eight lodge rooms, a 17,500 square-foot drill hall, two ballrooms, office space, a cafeteria, dining rooms, a barber shop, and 16 bowling lanes.

Over its storied history it has hosted iconic acts such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, David Bowie, The Eagles, Queen, The Ramones, Iggy Pop, Prince, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, and The White Stripes. The Masonic is also one of only four State-Of-Michigan certified Qualified Film Production Facilities - and the only one in Detroit - and has hosted over 57 cinematic productions.

