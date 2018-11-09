Dexter school bus driver runs over injured deer in front of students, superintendent says

A Dexter bus driver ran over an injured deer to end its suffering, school officials said. (WDIV)

DEXTER, Mich. - A Dexter bus driver purposely ran over an injured deer to end its suffering in front of students, according to the superintendent.

In a message to parents, the Dexter schools superintendent said the deer was struck by a vehicle Friday morning on Dan Hoey Road near the Dexter Community Schools Bus Hub.

The wounded animal limped into the bus hub where students were being dropped off for school, the superintendent said.

A bus driver ran over the deer in an attempt to put it out of its suffering, according to the district. School grounds team members disposed of the remains.

The superintendent said some students witnessed the incident.

"The decision to drive over the animal in the presence of children is absolutely not a course of action we condone and we greatly regret that it happened," the superintendent said in the message to parents. "We understand that this situation is likely to be quite upsetting for students, parents, and staff who witnessed or heard about it. However, we hope that everyone concerned can understand that the driver made a very human mistake out of compassion for the animal. We have addressed the situation with our staff."

