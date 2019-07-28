DFD official: Body of man who fell from boat at Riverside Marina in Detroit recovered

Police said the situation began about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Freud Street in Detroit at the Riverside Marina.

DETROIT - The search for a man believed to have fallen into the water at the Riverside Marina in Detroit was active Sunday morning.

Police said the situation began about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Freud Street in Detroit at the Riverside Marina.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was spotted falling into the water from his boat by a witness. The witness, a 39-year-old man, unsuccessfully tried saving the victim.

An official from the Detroit Fire Department told Local 4 the man's body was recovered around 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.