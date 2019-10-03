DNR: Consumption guidelines not needed for deer from Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Consumption guidelines aren't needed for deer harvested from the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County, the Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

Samples of muscles, livers, kidneys and hearts were taken from 20 white-tailed deer harvested within 5 miles of Norton Creek in the Proud Lake Recreation Area in April. The samples were tested for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

No PFAS were found in any muscle or heart samples. In liver and kidney samples, perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) was the only type of PFAS found.

The muscle and liver samples were also tested for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). None were found in the muscles. Small amounts were found in some of the livers.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, organs, such as livers and kidneys, may have higher levels of chemicals than the muscles, so it's recommended that organs aren't eaten.

The testing was prompted after PFOS was found in surface water and fish tissue samples taken from the Huron River watershed in August 2018.

PFAS are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. There's been a growing concern about the effects high concentrations can have on human health.

Some studies suggest that some PFAS may affect the growth, learning and behavior of infants and older children, lower a woman's chances of getting pregnant, interfere with the body's natural hormones, increase cholesterol levels, affect the immune system and increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.