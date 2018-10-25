Doctor at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton accused of depositing $116K in his personal bank account

TRENTON, Mich. - A doctor at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton is accused of wrongly depositing more than $116,000 in his personal bank account, officials said.

Dr. Iqbal Abdul Nasir, 61, of Grosse Ile, is the president and sole signatory of the Medical Executive Committee for hospital staff members, police said.

On Feb. 13, 2015, Nasir is accused of placing the more than $116,000 balance of the committee's certificate of deposit into his personal bank account, according to authorities.

Nasir never had permission to move any funds from the committee's account into his own, officials said.

Nasir is charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Nasir was arraigned Monday in 33rd District Court. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 30, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Here is a statement from Beaumont Hospital:

"Dr. Nasir was not appointed as chief of staff by Beaumont. He is a physician in a private clinical practice elected by his peers to be chief of the medical staff, a separate, independent body. The medical staff funds and controls the private bank account at issue. Beaumont and our donors do not contribute to it. The account covers professional development expenses, such as continuing medical education. The allegations against Dr. Nasir do not involve patient care, our highest priority. We will work with local law enforcement and cooperate with this investigation. Dr. Nasir has some administrative duties at the hospital, and leadership is evaluating appropriate next steps regarding those duties."

