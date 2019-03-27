Dogs rescued from shocking conditions after being found chained in abandoned Detroit garage

DETROIT - Detroit police and animal control officials rescued dogs that were chained inside an abandoned garage.

Officials said the dogs were in bad shape, and the conditions inside the garage were shocking.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning on Bulwer Street near Martin Street just south of Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit.

Local 4 cameras captured video of four dogs chained from the ceiling of the garage so they couldn't sit or lie down.

Detroit police said they know the house well. There was a drug raid at the home three weeks ago. Squatters were arrested inside the home, and now it appears someone was using the garage as a breeding facility, keeping the dogs in terrible conditions.

Detroit Animal Control officials removed each dog from the garage.

