Doorbell camera shows apparent gunman on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Disturbing video posted online this week shows a young man with what appears to be a high-powered rifle knocking on a front door in the middle of a Detroit neighborhood.

Patricia Harris watched the man walk up to her neighbor's porch.

"He was knocking on the door, and then he went to the side of the house, and then he went to the back of the house, and then came back out and went out to his car," Harris said.

She said the man sat out front for two hours. Detroit police said they believe the man wanted to intimidate whoever was at the house. They said it's unclear from the video if the object around the man's neck was a gun or not.

In this case, it appears the man came to the house to demand payment for cutting the lawn recently, but new tenants had just moved in.

Police are asking residents to report incidents to them and not to just post it online.

