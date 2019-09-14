Downriver students team up for 2019 Victory Day

Another successful Victory Day is in the books.

Children with special needs and their families gathered to play some football Saturday in Trenton.

High school students decided to come out to help with Victory Day.

The football players teamed up with children with special needs. Nearly a dozen Downriver teams sent players, cheerleaders and bands.

"This is a blessing to be out here," said Victory Day founder Aaron Segedi. "These children out here, they can't do this every day. This is their Super Bowl, and when these players see that this is their Super Bowl, it means something."

The program has been adopted by schools in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Florida and Maryland.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.