DPD corporal charged in assault of Detroit Medical Center patient

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Detroit police corporal Dewayne Jones, 47, in connection with the assault of a hospital patient.

On Aug. 1, at around 7:10 a.m., Jones was on duty in full uniform when he arrived at Detroit Receiving Hospital and encountered a 29-year-old woman at the front desk.

The woman was reportedly spitting and shouting profanities at the staff and bit a police officer on the forearm and thigh.

When Jones attempted to restrain the woman, he allegedly punched her in the upper body.

Jones has been charged with misconduct in office, a felony with a five-year maximum penalty and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Jones was arraigned on Nov. 27 and received a bond of $5,000.

His probable cause hearing was held on Monday and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

