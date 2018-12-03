News

DPD corporal charged in assault of Detroit Medical Center patient

Patient allegedly punched in upper body.

By Natasha Dado

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Detroit police corporal Dewayne Jones, 47, in connection with the assault of a hospital patient.

On Aug. 1, at around 7:10 a.m., Jones was on duty in full uniform when he arrived at Detroit Receiving Hospital and encountered a 29-year-old woman at the front desk.  

The woman was reportedly spitting and shouting profanities at the staff and bit a police officer on the forearm and thigh.  

When Jones attempted to restrain the woman, he allegedly punched her in the upper body.

Jones has been charged with misconduct in office, a felony with a five-year maximum penalty and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Jones was arraigned on Nov. 27 and received a bond of $5,000.

His probable cause hearing was held on Monday and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 before Judge Cylenthia Miller.  

