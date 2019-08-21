DPD: Known armed robber arrested in Detroit after firing shots at officers

A known armed robber was taken into custody Aug. 21, 2019, in Southwest Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A known armed robber was arrested Wednesday after firing shots at Detroit police officers, according to authorities.

Officers were doing a routine patrol around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of Downing Street in Southwest Detroit when they recognized a man as a known armed robber, police said.

When they tried to arrest the man, he ran away and fired shots at the officers, according to police.

He was taken into custody in a nearby home.

It's unclear how many shots were fired. Police didn't return fire, officials said.

Here is aerial video of the search and arrest:

