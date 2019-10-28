DPD: Two women killed by driver who ran red light, crashed into them on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Two women were killed Monday by a driver who ran a red light and crashed into their car on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officials said the women were in a 2018 Nissan Sentra around 7 a.m. Monday heading north on Grand River Avenue. They were following the flow of traffic when a man driving a red 2003 GMC Envoy south on Greenfield Road ran a red light and crashed into them, according to authorities.

The impact pushed the Sentra and the Envoy onto a sidewalk, police said. The Envoy landed on its side, and the Sentra was completely destroyed, officials said.

There were three children -- a 9-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy -- in the Envoy, police said.

Authorities said the two women in the Sentra were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead from their injuries. One woman is in her 30s, and the other woman is in her 50s, officials said.

The driver of the Envoy, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, medical officials said. The children are stable at the hospital and expected to be OK, police said.

Officers had to close the road for several hours and redirect traffic through parking lots. The roadway has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

The aftermath of a fatal car crash Oct. 28, 2019, on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)





