Dramatic body cam video shows officer rescue woman from burning house in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was trapped when her Huron Township home caught fire, and video shows the moment an officer ran into the burning home to save her life.

The woman didn't want to leave the burning home without her seven cats, who were all inside. The fire started early Wednesday morning.

Watch the video above for the full report.

The call for help sent an officer racing down a bumpy road behind the wheel of a police squad car. Officer Adam Sheehan called for additional crews due to the severity of the fire.

The fire was flaring up on the front porch, but Sheehan went inside despite the flames. After Sheehan got inside, he found the trapped woman inside the smoke-filled house.

Everyone made it out of the house OK.

