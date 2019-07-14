Dreams and Wings take flight at Oakland County Airport

Children with special needs and their families took flight Saturday at Oakland County International Airport.

Dreams and Wings is a unique event that offers children with special needs a flight experience and new perspective.

Local 4 spoke with Sandy Dorey, the Recreation Supervisor for Oakland County Parks; and Dick Moy, a pilot who has been flying with the Dreams and Wings program for more than 20 years.

You can see the interviews below.

For more information on Dreams and Wings, visit the official website here.

